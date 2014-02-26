FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls from 4-week high after U.S. data sours sentiment
#Market News
February 26, 2014

Nikkei falls from 4-week high after U.S. data sours sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday after hitting a four-week closing high the previous
day, as investors took profits after weak U.S. economic data
soured sentiment.
    The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 14,970.97. The
broader Topix index slipped 0.7 percent to 1,225.35,
with only 1.9 billion shares changing hands, the smallest volume
since mid-December.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 0.7 percent to 11,081.54.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
