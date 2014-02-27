FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls for 2nd day as Ukraine tensions sour sentiment
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls for 2nd day as Ukraine tensions sour sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell for a
second day on Thursday, moving further away from a four-week
closing hit earlier this week as heightened tensions in Ukraine
soured sentiment, dragging down index heavyweights like
SoftBank.
    The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 14,923.11,
moving away from 15,051.60 hit on Tuesday, which was the highest
closing level since Jan. 29.
    Index heavyweights lost ground, with SoftBank Corp 
falling 1 percent and Fast Retailing Co dropping 1.7
percent.
    The broader Topix index slipped 0.7 percent to
1,217.35.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 0.7 percent to 11,009.41.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.