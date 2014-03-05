FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to 1-week high as Ukraine worries ease
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to 1-week high as Ukraine worries ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a
one-week high on Wednesday after comments by Russian President
Vladimir Putin eased worries about military confrontation in
Ukraine, triggering short covering in battered shares like
property developers and index heavyweights.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent higher at
14,897.63, its highest closing level since Feb. 27.
    The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,212.90.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 0.8 percent to 10,981.32.

