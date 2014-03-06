FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps to 5-week high as GPIF allocation hopes buoy risk appetite
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei jumps to 5-week high as GPIF allocation hopes buoy risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped to a five-week high on Thursday as investors took heart
from news about the world's largest pension fund's allocation
plan, and as a weaker yen boosted shares of exporters.
    The Nikkei ended 1.6 percent higher to 15,134.75,
the highest close since Jan. 29.
    The Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,228.36, with 32 of
its 33 subsectors in positive territory. 
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 1.2 percent to 11,113.92.
    An advisory panel to the Government Pension Investment Fund
said that GPIF need not stick to a "domestic-bond-centric
portfolio" when the country is moving out of deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.