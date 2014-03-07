FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to fresh 5-week high on weak yen; US jobs data eyed
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 5-week high on weak yen; US jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh five-week high on Friday as a weak yen lifted risk
appetites following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and
the European Central Bank's decision to keep its rates
unchanged.
    The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 15,274.07,
the highest closing level since Jan. 29. For the week, the index
 rose 2.9 percent.
    But volume was subdued ahead of the release of widely
anticipated U.S. job data later in the day.
    The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,236.97.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 0.7 percent to 11,196.54.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.