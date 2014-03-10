FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls from 5-week high on China data, Ukraine worries
March 10, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls from 5-week high on China data, Ukraine worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares retreated from a
five-week high on Monday as disappointing Chinese trade data and
uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine prompted investors to
lock in recent gains.
    Although the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday
was surprisingly strong, it provided limited support because it
also cemented expectations of a further reduction in U.S.
monetary stimulus.
    The benchmark Nikkei closed down 1 percent at
15,120.14, slipping from a five-week peak hit on Friday, in thin
trading volume.
    Data released on Saturday showed Chinese exports
unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance
into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in China, one of
Japan's biggest export markets. 
    The broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to close at
1,227.61, with 1.88 billion shares changing hands, the lowest
volume since Aug. 26.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced
gauge comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, ended down 0.8 percent at 11,105.11.

