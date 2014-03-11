FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2014

Nikkei rises on commodity stocks, but TSE volume lowest since mid-Oct

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average gained on
Tuesday as investors scooped up battered commodity stocks, but
trading volume was thin as caution over an economic slowdown in
China and Ukraine tensions kept traders on the sidelines.
    As widely expected, the Bank of Japan maintained its massive
monetary stimulus on the view that economic growth and consumer
price increases remain on track, but it cut its view of exports
in a warning that external demand will continue to disappoint.
 
    The Nikkei average ended 0.7 percent higher at
15,224.11, recouping more than a half of its losses from the
previous day to edge back towards a five-week high of 15,312.60
hit on Friday.
    The broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to
1,233.21, but only 1.81 billion shares changed hands, the lowest
since mid-October.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, advanced 0.5 percent to 11,157.14.

