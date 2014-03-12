FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops 2.6 pct as China fears weigh on metal shares
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops 2.6 pct as China fears weigh on metal shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors locked in
profits after a recent rally and as caution over Chinese demand
continued to hurt such commodity-related shares such as mining
and metal companies.
    The Nikkei ended 2.6 percent lower at 14,830.39
points, the lowest closing level since March 4, and the biggest
daily drop in more than a month. It had hit a five-week high of
15,312.60 last Friday. 
    The broader Topix index shed 2.1 percent to
1,206.94, with all of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, dropped 2.2 percent to 10,917.03.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.