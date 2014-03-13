FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 1-1/2-week low after Chinese data disappoints
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei hits 1-1/2-week low after Chinese data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down to a 1-1/2-week low on Thursday, erasing earlier
gains after weaker-than-expected Chinese output and retail sales
data disappointed the market. 
    The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 14,815.98, the
lowest closing level since March 4. It had risen as high as
14,919.84 earlier following strong Japanese machinery orders
data. 
    The broader Topix index shed 0.3 percent to
1,203.46.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, dropped 0.3 percent to 10,885.43.

