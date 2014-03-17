FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips to 6-week closing low on Ukraine crisis; SoftBank soars
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei slips to 6-week closing low on Ukraine crisis; SoftBank soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
stumbled to a 6-week low on Monday as escalating tensions in
Ukraine soured investor sentiment, although SoftBank Corp
 jumped after its affiliate said it would go public in
the United States.
    The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 14,277.67, hitting
its lowest closing level since February 6. The benchmark tumbled
3.3 percent on Friday and shed 6.2 percent last week, marking
the biggest weekly drop since last June.
    Index heavyweight SoftBank climbed 4.9 percent after its
Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holdings decided to
hold its long-awaited share listing in the United States.
   It was the most traded stock by
turnover on the main board.
    The broader Topix index dipped 0.8 percent to
1,154.93 in subdued trade, with 1.99 billion shares changing
hands. 
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, lost 0.9 percent to 10,441.07.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.