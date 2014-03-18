FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds from 6-week low, helped by some relief on Ukraine
March 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rebounds from 6-week low, helped by some relief on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rebounded on
Tuesday, taking heart from gains on Wall Street on relief that
the threat of immediate military conflict in Ukraine receded and
on fairly upbeat U.S. data.
    The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to 14,411.27
, recovering from a six-week closing low hit on Monday,
though it is still almost 6 percent below a high around 15,300
reached on March 7.
    The broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent to 1,165.94
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, rose 0.9 percent.
    Trade volume was one of the lowest this year.

