Nikkei rises to 1-week high as worries on Ukraine contained
March 19, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to 1-week high as worries on Ukraine contained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on hopes the Ukraine crisis
will not deepen, but a widely-anticipated market debut by Japan
Display disappointed, with the shares dropping below their offer
price.
    The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent higher to 14,462.52,
the highest closing point since March 13, moving further away
from a six-week low of 14,203.21 hit on Monday.
    Japan Display, the world's largest maker of
smartphone screens, closed at 763 yen, 15 percent lower than its
offer price of 900 yen. It was the third most-traded stock by
turnover.
    The broader Topix index dropped 0.1 percent to
1,164.33.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, was flat at 10,540.08.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

