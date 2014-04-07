FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 1-week low as tech shares drag; SoftBank slumps
April 7, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1-week low as tech shares drag; SoftBank slumps

Reuters Staff

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled to a one-week low on Monday dragged down by tech shares
following a slide on Wall Street, while a strong yen hit
exporters to round out a harsh day for the market.
    Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp fell sharply in the
wake of a sell-off in U.S. tech names, ending 4.6 percent lower
and was the most traded stock by turnover.
    The Nikkei ended 1.7 percent lower at 14,808.85, the
weakest closing level since April 1.
    The broader Topix index dropped 1.6 percent to
1,196.84 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.5
percent to 10,860.89.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

