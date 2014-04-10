FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat as weak China data offsets Fed optimism
April 10, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends flat as weak China data offsets Fed optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended flat in
lacklustre trade on Thursday after disappointing China trade
data erased early gains made when  minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary meeting eased worries over the timing of rate
hikes.
    Also hurting the market was Toyota Motor Corp,
which dropped 2.4 percent and was the second most-traded stock
by turnover on concerns that its latest global recall of
vehicles will hit earnings.
    The Nikkei ended flat at 14,300.12 after trading
back and forth into positive and negative territory. Earlier, it
rose as high as 14,513.14.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,149.49 in
thin trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced
0.1 percent to 10,474.75.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
