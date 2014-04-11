FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei logs biggest weekly fall in 3 yrs, Fast Retailing sinks
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 6:34 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei logs biggest weekly fall in 3 yrs, Fast Retailing sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tumbled to
six-month lows on Friday and posted their biggest weekly fall
since the March 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster after a rout
in U.S. tech shares spurred selling by momentum players.
    The Nikkei fell 2.4 percent on the day to 13,960.05,
the lowest finish since Oct. 8 and down 7.3 percent on the week.
It was the biggest weekly fall since the week following the
earthquake in March 2011, when the Nikkei fell 10.2 percent.
    Fast Retailing, the Nikkei heavyweight and casual
clothing giant, sank after it cut its full-year operating profit
forecast at a time when investors were already nervous about
fallout from a sales tax hike. 
    While the Nikkei was dragged down by Fast Retailing and
another Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank, the broader Topix
index fell 1.3 percent and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 dropped 1.4 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.