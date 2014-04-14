Nikkei skids to 6-month low on Wall St slide; bargain hunting limits losses

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slumped to a fresh six-month low on Monday as market sentiment stayed fragile after a rocky session on Wall Street and on escalating tensions in Ukraine. The Nikkei share average closed down 0.4 percent at 13,910.16, its lowest level since Oct. 8. The benchmark shed 7.3 percent last week to mark its biggest weekly fall since the week after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. As last week's slide made some large caps relatively cheap, bargain hunting set in and limited the Nikkei's downside. Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.8 percent and was the second most-traded stock by turnover on the main board. The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,132.76 in thin trade, with 1.73 billion shares changing hands, about 30 percent below the average during the past 100 sessions. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also dropped 0.1 percent to 10,314.83. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)