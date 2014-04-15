FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei recovers from 6-mth lows as solid U.S. data, weak yen soothe sentiment
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei recovers from 6-mth lows as solid U.S. data, weak yen soothe sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded from
six-month lows on Tuesday after strong U.S. retail sales data
helped calm nerves amid the backdrop of an escalating crisis in
Ukraine, pulling the yen down and supporting exporters.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher to
13,996.81, crawling back from previous day lows last visited in
early October. 
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,136.09, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
10,342.16.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.