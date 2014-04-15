Nikkei recovers from 6-mth lows as solid U.S. data, weak yen soothe sentiment

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded from six-month lows on Tuesday after strong U.S. retail sales data helped calm nerves amid the backdrop of an escalating crisis in Ukraine, pulling the yen down and supporting exporters. The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher to 13,996.81, crawling back from previous day lows last visited in early October. The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,136.09, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 10,342.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)