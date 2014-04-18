FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 10-day closing high on upbeat U.S. earnings, data
#Market News
April 18, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 10-day closing high on upbeat U.S. earnings, data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
rose 0.7 percent on Friday to its highest close in 10 days,
buoyed by upbeat U.S. economic data and corporate earnings,
though trading volume hit its lowest in almost 1-1/2 years as
many overseas markets were closed for Easter.
    The Nikkei finished at 14,516.27, chalking up a
weekly gains of 4 percent, its biggest since November, although
that came after it had suffered its biggest loss in three years
in the previous week.
    The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,173.37. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
10,677.80.

 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

