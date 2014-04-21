FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat, profit-taking erases gains after 2-week high
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends flat, profit-taking erases gains after 2-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares climbed to a
two-week high on Monday before giving up gains to end flat in
thin trading due to the Easter holidays, while nonbank lenders
surged on a media report the government is considering easing
rules in the industry.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended flat at 14,512.38, as
profit-taking set in after the average had risen as high as
14,649.50, a level last visited on April 8.
    The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,171.40, with
trading volume about 27 percent below the average for the past
100 sessions. 
    The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
10,655.42.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
