Nikkei falls as U.S. shares slip, Ukraine woes push up yen

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo's Nikkei fell on Monday, weighed down by a drop on Wall Street and as tensions in the Ukraine drove up the yen. With the earnings season in swing, lacklustre corporate estimates also dampened sentiment, with Honda Motor Co falling 4.5 percent after its net profit forecast for the year through March 2015 came in well below market expectations. The Nikkei share average fell 1 percent to 14,288.23. The broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to 1,160.74. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.8 percent to 10,564.15. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)