Nikkei falls as U.S. shares slip, Ukraine woes push up yen
April 28, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo's Nikkei fell on Monday,
weighed down by a drop on Wall Street and as tensions in the
Ukraine drove up the yen.
    With the earnings season in swing, lacklustre corporate
estimates also dampened sentiment, with Honda Motor Co 
falling 4.5 percent after its net profit forecast for the year
through March 2015 came in well below market expectations.
    The Nikkei share average fell 1 percent to
14,288.23. The broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to
1,160.74.
    The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.8 percent to
10,564.15.
    
    

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
