FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei pares gains as BOJ stands pat, falls for 4th straight month
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei pares gains as BOJ stands pat, falls for 4th straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese shares pared much of
their early gains in choppy trade on Wednesday after the Bank of
Japan affirmed its existing policies, disappointing some
speculators who had bet on the outside chance of a surprise
easing.
    The Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 14,304.11, after
rising 0.9 percent earlier on the back of positive earnings
guidance. It fell 3.5 percent this month, the fourth consecutive
month of declines.
    After the cash market closed, Nikkei futures fell
0.4 percent as the Bank of Japan maintained its bullish economic
forecast, dampening speculation of a near-term monetary easing.
    The broader Topix ended 0.2 percent up at 1,162.44,
with trading volume exceeding the average of the past 20
sessions. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2
percent to 10,588.03.

 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.