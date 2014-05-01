FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest gain in over 2 wks on solid earnings, Wall St
May 1, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest gain in over 2 wks on solid earnings, Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rallied on
Thursday, helped by a record closing high in the Dow Jones
Industrial Average and solid earnings from brokerage firms such
as Nomura Holdings, and some manufacturers.
    Relief after the Bank of Japan did not rule out a future
easing also helped send the Nikkei share average 
speeding up 1.3 percent, the biggest daily gain in over two
weeks, to 14,485.13.
    The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,182.20 while
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.5 percent to
10,747.68. Trade volume was close to average in the past 20
days.
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

