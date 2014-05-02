FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips ahead of U.S. payrolls, Sony hit by earnings cut
May 2, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips ahead of U.S. payrolls, Sony hit by earnings cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares stepped back on
Friday, with Sony Corp. falling after a profit warning
and as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of a
closely-watched U.S. employment report later in the day.
    The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.2 percent to
14,457.51, halting a recovery from Monday's low of 14,224.47,
hampered by resistance around 14,500 - 14,600.
    The broader Topix was flat at 1,182.48 while the new
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also unchanged at
10,747.69.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

