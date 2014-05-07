FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest daily drop since mid-March, hit by strong yen, Ukraine
May 7, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest daily drop since mid-March, hit by strong yen, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled 2.9 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday, posting
its biggest daily drop since mid-March, as a stronger yen
dragged down exporters and concerns about Ukraine curbed
investors' risk appetites.
    The Nikkei closed down 424.06 points to 14,033.45,
its lowest closing level since April 15.
    The broader Topix fell 2.6 percent to 1,152.01, with
2.1 billion shares changing hands, the largest volume since
April 11. 
    The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 2.5 percent
to 10,478.07.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

