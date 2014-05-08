FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains on Yellen comments, China data; Nintendo pares loss
May 8, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei gains on Yellen comments, China data; Nintendo pares loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday as comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and
upbeat Chinese data improved sentiment, while Nintendo pared
early losses after its chief said it will plan to launch a
console for emerging markets.
    The Nikkei ended up 0.9 percent at 14,163.78,
recovering from a three-week closing low of 14,033.45 hit on
Wednesday.
    Hit by a wider-than-expected loss, Nintendo Co 
dropped as much as 5.6 percent to 10,070 yen, its lowest since
June 2013, before recovering and ending down 0.7 percent at
10,595 yen. 
    Nintendo Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said on Thursday
afternoon he plans to introduce a new kind of games console and
software for emerging markets as early as next year, rather than
launch existing hardware such as its Wii U or 3DS.
 
    Chinese exports rose 0.9 percent in April from a year
earlier, beating expectations of a 1.7 percent decline, while
imports also were stronger than economists' estimates.
 
    The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,160.01,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8
percent to 10,556.68.
    
($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
