Nikkei jumps 2 pct on weak yen; Nissan, Sharp soar
May 13, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei jumps 2 pct on weak yen; Nissan, Sharp soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks jumped 2 percent
to a 1-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted
exporters, while Nissan Motor Co and Sharp Corp
 gained on hopes that their perceived conservative
forecasts suggested more upside to their earnings.
    The benchmark Nikkei share average ended 275.92
points higher at 14,425.44, the highest close since May 2.
    The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,178.35,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.8
percent to 10,728.59.
    Nissan jumped 5.1 percent.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
