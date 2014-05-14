FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips on profit-taking, JGC tumbles on poor forecasts
May 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips on profit-taking, JGC tumbles on poor forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday, slipping from a 1-1/2-week high on profit-taking
after big gains the previous day, while JGC Corp tumbled after
forecasting dismal profit.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at
14,405.76.
    Engineering company JGC plunged 13 percent and
contributed 17.55 hefty negative points to the Nikkei after
saying it expects a net profit of 42 billion yen for the year
ending March 2015, a 11 percent drop on year.
    The broader Topix added 0.4 percent at 1,183.15 and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent at
10,767.97.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

