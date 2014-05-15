FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls hit by stronger yen; Sony, Credit Saison dive
May 15, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls hit by stronger yen; Sony, Credit Saison dive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Thursday after a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while
Sony Corp and Credit Saison Co weighed as
foreign investors unloaded the stocks after their earnings
disappointed the market.
    The Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 14,298.21.
    Sony dropped 6.1 percent and was the third most traded stock
by turnover after it forecast a net loss for a second year in a
row for the year through March. 
    Credit Saison Co dived 13 percent after releasing
disappointing earnings and was the biggest percent loser on the
board.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,178.29,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.4
percent to 10,727.94.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Alex Richardson)

