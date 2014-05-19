FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops as stronger yen, China worries hurt sentiment
May 19, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei drops as stronger yen, China worries hurt sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday, extending losses from Friday as a stronger
yen made investors risk averse, while sentiment was also hurt by
weak China shares on concerns about slower growth in the world's
second-biggest economy.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 14,006.44.
    The broader Topix declined 0.8 percent to 1,150.07,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.7
percent to 10,491.39.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri
Navaratnam)

