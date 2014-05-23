Nikkei hits three-week closing high on U.S., China optimism

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a three-week closing high on Friday, thanks to upbeat economic data in Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the yen's retreat rounding out an encouraging array of positive catalysts. The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to 14,462.17, its highest close since May 1 and pulling further away from a one-month low of 13,964 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,180.44 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to 10,770.38. China's factory sector had its best performance in five months in May, while U.S. factory output growth hit its fastest pace since February 2011, providing support for stocks. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)