Nikkei rises to 7-week peak on Wall St rally, yen; financials shine
#Market News
May 26, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to 7-week peak on Wall St rally, yen; financials shine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended at a 7-week
high on Monday, with financials leading the gains, helped by the
yen's retreat against the dollar and a record-high for Wall
Street on upbeat U.S. housing data.
    The benchmark Nikkei extended its winning streak to
a third day and rose 1 percent to 14,602.52, its highest closing
since April 8.
    The broader Topix advanced 1.2 percent to 1,194.69
in lowest trading volume in five weeks, while the new JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 added 1.2 percent to 10,897.39.
    Activity was light, partly as financial markets in London
and New York are closed on Monday for public holidays.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

