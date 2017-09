TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, extending gains into a fourth day as recent upbeat Chinese and U.S. data continued to lift investors' risk appetites. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at a fresh seven-week high of 14,636.52. The broader Topix was flat at 1,195.11, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 10,903.57. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)