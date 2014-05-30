Nikkei falls on profit-taking, but posts first monthly gain in 5

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average snapped a six-day winning streak on Friday, its longest winning streak since December, as investors pocketed profits before the weekend. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 14,632.38 points. The index rose 1.2 percent for the week and 2.3 percent for the month, its the first monthly gain in five months. The broader Topic gained 0.1 percent to 1,201.41, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 10,945.82. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)