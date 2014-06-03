FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to fresh 2-month high on US data, weak yen
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 2-month high on US data, weak yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at a fresh two-month high after investors took heart from
upbeat U.S. manufacturing data, while the weaker yen spurred
buying in exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as
SoftBank Corp.
    The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 15,034.25,
the highest closing level since April 4.
    The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,228.59,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent
to 11,192.47.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

