FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to fresh 2-month high as yen supports sentiment
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 2-month high as yen supports sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average rose to a
fresh 2-month high in choppy trade on Wednesday as the weak yen
supported sentiment toward Japan's export-driven economy, but
gains were limited.
    Investors largely stayed on the sidelines before major
events due this week, such as a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher to 15,067.96,
the highest closing level since April 3.
    The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,233.95,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent
to 11,248.49.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.