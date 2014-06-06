Nikkei ends flat after ECB, posts biggest weekly gain in seven

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended flat after hitting a two-month high on Friday as the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows in a move that lifted Wall Street to new highs overnight. The Nikkei share average closed flat at 15,077.24, after climbing to as high as 15,144.34, a level last seen on April 3. On the week, the benchmark gained 3.0 percent to post its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. The broader Topix advanced 0.2 percent, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)