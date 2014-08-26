CORRECTED-Nikkei falls in thin trade as weak yen trend pauses

(Corrects Topix volume in the fourth paragraph to 1.82 billion shares from 1.54 billion) TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday in thin trade as profit-taking accelerated in late trade after the weak yen trend paused, taking a toll on exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as Honda Motor Co and SoftBank Corp. The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 15,521.22. The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 103.92 yen, having peaked at a seven-month high of 104.49 overnight. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,285.01, with only 1.82 billion shares changing hands. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 weakened 0.5 percent to 11,687.62. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)