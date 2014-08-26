FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nikkei falls in thin trade as weak yen trend pauses
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Nikkei falls in thin trade as weak yen trend pauses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Topix volume in the fourth paragraph to 1.82 billion
shares from 1.54 billion)
    TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday in thin trade as profit-taking accelerated in late
trade after the weak yen trend paused, taking a toll on
exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as Honda Motor Co
 and SoftBank Corp. 
    The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 15,521.22.
    The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 103.92 yen, having
peaked at a seven-month high of 104.49 overnight.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,285.01,
with only 1.82 billion shares changing hands.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 weakened 0.5 percent to
11,687.62.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

