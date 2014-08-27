FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends up, gets lift from Wall St record
#Market News
August 27, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends up, gets lift from Wall St record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Wednesday after U.S. shares extended their gains and the
S&P 500 closed above the 2,000 mark for the first time.  
  
    The Nikkei ended up about 0.1 percent at 15,534.82,
after falling 0.6 percent on the previous day.
    The broader Topix also added about 0.1 percent at
1,285.92 after running into stiff chart resistance in the
1,290/1,300 zone where it has peaked a number of times in the
past.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 <.JPXNK400 > ended flat.

 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

