Nikkei falls on Ukraine woes but domestic buying hopes limit losses
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls on Ukraine woes but domestic buying hopes limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday as tensions in the Ukraine conflict flared up again,
but hopes that domestic investors will start buying large-cap
stocks limited losses.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 15,424.59. For the
week, the Nikkei fell 0.7 percent and it declined 1.3 percent
for the month.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,277.97
after briefly flirting with positive territory earlier -
spurring speculation of index-buying by domestic investors.
    The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent
to 11,594.65.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

