Nikkei edges up, but gains limited by worries over Japan's recovery
September 1, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei edges up, but gains limited by worries over Japan's recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up on Monday
in thin trade after investors bought some mid- and small-cap
shares, but gains were capped by  Japan's economic recovery from
April's tax hike may be weaker than initially thought.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher to
15,476.60.
    The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,283.06 and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
11,635.03.
    On the main board, only 1.81 billion shares changed hands,
the fewest since Aug. 25.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
