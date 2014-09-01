Nikkei edges up, but gains limited by worries over Japan's recovery

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up on Monday in thin trade after investors bought some mid- and small-cap shares, but gains were capped by Japan's economic recovery from April's tax hike may be weaker than initially thought. The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher to 15,476.60. The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,283.06 and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 11,635.03. On the main board, only 1.81 billion shares changed hands, the fewest since Aug. 25. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)