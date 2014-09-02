FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei ends at 7-month high in on weak yen, reform hopes
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends at 7-month high in on weak yen, reform hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended
at a seven-month high on Tuesday in active trade as the yen
slipped to a seven-month low against the dollar, sending
exporters higher on hopes of a boost to earnings.
    The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 15,668.60, the
highest since mid January.
    The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,297.00, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.1 percent to
11,763.89.
    A total of 2.4 billion shares changed hands on the main
board, the biggest since early August.
    A planned cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
also supported sentiment, traders said.
    The Nikkei business daily reported that Abe has decided to
bring Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a veteran Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) and vocal proponent of overhauling Japan's Government
Pension Investment Fund, for the labor and welfare minister
post.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.