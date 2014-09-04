FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak on profit-taking after BOJ outcome
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak on profit-taking after BOJ outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Thursday,
snapping a three-day winning streak as most investors took
profits from the recent gains after they quickly priced in the
Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its massive monetary
stimulus and its upbeat view on the economy.
    The Nikkei share average dropped 0.3 percent to
15,676.18, retreating from a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit
on Wednesday.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,296.39,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.4 percent
to 11,761.71.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.