Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; weak yen limits decline
September 5, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; weak yen limits decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Friday in choppy trade, but declines were limited as the
mood was supported after the dollar rose to a six-year high
against the yen following the European Central Bank's monetary
easing steps.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 15,668.68, close
to a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit on Wednesday. For the
week, the index rose 1.6 percent.
    The broader Topix declined 0.3 percent to 1,293.21,
and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
11,732.03.
    The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and
announced plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered
bonds in October. 
 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri
Navaratnam)

