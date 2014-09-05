Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; weak yen limits decline

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday in choppy trade, but declines were limited as the mood was supported after the dollar rose to a six-year high against the yen following the European Central Bank's monetary easing steps. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 15,668.68, close to a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit on Wednesday. For the week, the index rose 1.6 percent. The broader Topix declined 0.3 percent to 1,293.21, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 11,732.03. The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and announced plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds in October. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Shri Navaratnam)