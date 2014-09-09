Nikkei rises as yen slips to 6-year low vs dollar; oil shares lag

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday after the yen dropped to a six-year low against the dollar, lifting exporters such as Honda Motor Co and Sony Corp, but weak crude oil prices weighed on energy shares. The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher to 15,749.15, moving close to its seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit last week. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,299.62 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 11,789.08. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)