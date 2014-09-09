FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as yen slips to 6-year low vs dollar; oil shares lag
September 9, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises as yen slips to 6-year low vs dollar; oil shares lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on
Tuesday after the yen dropped to a six-year low against the
dollar, lifting exporters such as Honda Motor Co and
Sony Corp, but weak crude oil prices weighed on energy
shares.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent higher to
15,749.15, moving close to its seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit
last week.
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,299.62 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to
11,789.08.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

