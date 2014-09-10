FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as yen plumbs 6-year lows
September 10, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises as yen plumbs 6-year lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed higher on
Wednesday, erasing earlier losses after the yen plumbed its weakest levels for
six years against the dollar, which lifted exporters such as Honda Motor Co
 and Panasonic Corp.
    The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent higher to 15,788.78, moving close to a
seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit last week.
    Traders said investors bought futures and chased the cash market higher when
the dollar broke a psychological resistance level of 106.50 yen and
climbed as high as 106.56 in the afternoon. 
    Other market participants pointed to speculation that pension funds might be
buying Topix funds as the Topix has outperformed the Nikkei. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,306.79 and the JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 added 0.6 percent to 11,856.60.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

