Nikkei ends at 8-month high as weak yen lifts exporters
September 12, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei ends at 8-month high as weak yen lifts exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices rose for
the fifth straight session on Friday to end at an eight-month
high, with exporters leading the gains on the yen's weakness.
    Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 15,948.29
points, its highest close since Jan. 8.
    For the week, it gained 1.8 percent, outperforming most
other share markets.
    The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to a six-year
closing high, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 
rose 0.2 percent.

 (Additional reportin by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)

