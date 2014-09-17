FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls in choppy trade as market awaits Fed outcome
September 17, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei falls in choppy trade as market awaits Fed outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in
choppy trade on Wednesday as investors stayed focused on the outcome of the
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting amid expectations that it may keep
rates low.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,888.67 after
trading in positive territory.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve could offer fresh clues after Wednesday's FOMC
monetary meeting on when it plans to begin lifting interest rates and how
quickly it will move as it prepares for a momentous policy turn after years of
aggressive stimulus.
    The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,304.96, and the JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 dropped 0.4 percent at 11,822.30.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Eric Meijer)

