Nikkei slips as U.S. air strikes hurt sentiment, lift yen
September 24, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei slips as U.S. air strikes hurt sentiment, lift yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares stepped back on Wednesday, after
U.S. air strikes in Syria dampened risk sentiment and curbed the yen's fall -
the main driver of the market's rally in the past several weeks.
    Returning on Tuesday from a market holiday, the Nikkei average fell
0.2 percent to 16,167.45, though the fall was limited partly because of buying
ahead of Thursday, which is half-year dividend record date for many Japanese
shares.
    The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent while the new JPX-Nikkei Index
400 dipped 0.3 percent.
    

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
