Nikkei rises to fresh 7-year high as weak yen lifts risk appetite
#Market News
September 25, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises to fresh 7-year high as weak yen lifts risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh seven-year high on Thursday as strong U.S. economic
data and continuing yen weakness buoyed investors' risk
appetite, with buying extending beyond exporters to lift all
sectors.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.3 percent higher at
16,374.14 points, the highest closing level since November 2007.
    The broader Topix rose 1.5 percent to 1,346.43, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.6 percent to
12,246.68.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

