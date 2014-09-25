Nikkei rises to fresh 7-year high as weak yen lifts risk appetite

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-year high on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data and continuing yen weakness buoyed investors' risk appetite, with buying extending beyond exporters to lift all sectors. The Nikkei share average ended 1.3 percent higher at 16,374.14 points, the highest closing level since November 2007. The broader Topix rose 1.5 percent to 1,346.43, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.6 percent to 12,246.68. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)