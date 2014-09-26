FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 1-week low on Wall St, pause in weak yen trend; Fanuc shines
September 26, 2014 / 2:13 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei hits 1-week low on Wall St, pause in weak yen trend; Fanuc shines

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exporters fall as weak-yen trend pauses
    * Ex-dividend impact takes off about 90 points from Nikkei
    * Fanuc soars to life-time high on strong outlook

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks dropped to a
one-week low on Friday morning as steep falls on Wall Street
depressed risk-appetite, though Fanuc Corp soared to a
life-time high after it raised its full-year earnings forecast.
    The Nikkei share average slipped 1.2 percent to
16,186.56 in mid-morning trade after falling to 16,087.95 at the
open, the lowest level since Sept. 18.
    For the week, the benchmark has shed 0.8 percent after
gaining 2.3 percent last week.
    About 90 points were lopped off the Nikkei by many stocks
going ex-dividend, while a pause in the weak yen trend also
weighed on the broader market.
    "Considering the ex-dividend impact, the market isn't that
weak," said Masashi Oda, chief investment officer at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank. "Sentiment is still supported by likely
strong second-quarter company earnings due to a weaker yen and a
U.S. economic recovery."
    That optimism found expression in Fanuc, which jumped 5.6
percent to a record high of 20,590 yen after the industrial
robot maker raised its full-year operating profit outlook to
268.0 billion yen from 204.2 billion yen.
    Exporters and financial stocks, which outperformed in the
past week, were a drag on the market. They pulled back in the
wake of a poor showing on Wall Street where the S&P 500 suffered
its biggest one-day loss since July.
    Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.7 percent, Honda Motor Co
 dropped 2.1 percent, and Canon Inc fell 1.0
percent after the yen managed to stabilise somewhat from a sharp
slide.  
    A weak yen boosts exporters' earnings and their
competitiveness offshore. The dollar stood at 108.61 yen,
having lost a bit of momentum after hitting a six-year high of
109.46 yen a week ago.
    In the financials space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
 declined 2.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group slid 2.1 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 1,330.55,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.2 percent to
12,101.03.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
